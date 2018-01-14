Advisory Group Created in Nottawasaga To Address Local Drug Concerns

Concern about the overuse and abuse of Opioids within Nottawasaga has led to the creation of an advisory working group. The Nottawasaga Opioid Advisory working group will pursue an understanding what the misuse of opioids is having in communities and promote efforts on prevention, treatment, harm reduction. The groups include professional agencies, members from the Nottawasaga OPP, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, South Simcoe Police , Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Addiction Treatment Centres, local pharmacists, mental health and addictions treatment workers, and local shelters.