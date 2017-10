Midhurst Hall Board AGM is being held on November 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Centre, 74 Doran Road, Midhurst. Election of officers and key volunteer roles will take place. This is an exciting time for Midhurst and residents are encouraged to attend and hear about upcoming activities in their community and to provide any feedback. Residents who are interested in joining the Hall Board are invited to put their names forward