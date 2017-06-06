‘Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens’

The City of Orillia begins taking applications today for its chicken coop pilot project – in the interest of encouraging local food production. Licences will cost $100 and allow for the keeping of up to four laying hens. “There has been a lot of interest from residents looking to keep their own hens,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “This pilot project provides the opportunity for licensed hen owners to place hen coops in their yards with minimal disruption to neighbours.” During the pilot project, backyard hen coops can only be located on properties in Rural, Residential, Parkland and Institutional zones with a minimum lot area of 500 sq. m (5,382 sq. ft). Just 12 properties will be chosen for the trial. Click here for more information.

photo – Wikipedia