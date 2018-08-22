Air Ambulance Sent Back Following Cookstown Area Crash

A close call for a bicyclist near Cookstown last night. The South Simcoe Police say a bike was struck by a car on Highway 89 near the outlet mall around 8:00 Tuesday evening, its rider suffered what were initially believed to be life threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT-#INNISFIL. ROAD CLOSURE FOR MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. COUNTY ROAD 89 CLOSED BETWEEN 10 SIDEROAD AND TANGER OUTLET MALL.^js — @SSP_Traffic (@SSP_Traffic) August 22, 2018



The air ambulance was called in, while the victim was take to local hospital. That’s when the air ambulance was waved off, with police saying the injuries were not life threatening, not as bad as initially suspected.

TRAFFIC ALERT-#INNISFIL. COUNTY ROAD 89 BETWEEN 10 SIDEROAD AND TANGER OUTLET MALL HAS BEEN REOPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC. ^js — @SSP_Traffic (@SSP_Traffic) August 22, 2018



Highway 89 was closed for nearly two hours.