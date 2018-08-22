Listen Live

Air Ambulance Sent Back Following Cookstown Area Crash

Bicyclist's Wounds Not As Severe As First Believed

A close call for a bicyclist near Cookstown last night. The South Simcoe Police say a bike was struck by a car on Highway 89 near the outlet mall around 8:00 Tuesday evening, its rider suffered what were initially believed to be life threatening injuries.


The air ambulance was called in, while the victim was take to local hospital. That’s when the air ambulance was waved off, with police saying the injuries were not life threatening, not as bad as initially suspected.


Highway 89 was closed for nearly two hours.

