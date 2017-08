Starting July 2018, Air Canada Centre will be known as Scotiabank Arena.

Since the building opened in 1999 it has always and only been Air Canada Centre.

Long gone are the days of Maple Leaf Gardens or SkyDome. Owning the naming rights of a Stadium or Arena is worth a mint today. I still miss the SkyDome though…

Reports say Scotiabank will pay a total of $800 million over the 20-year deal.