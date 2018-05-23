Air Taxi Begins Flying Soon Between Muskoka and Toronto

Could be a quick trip soon between Muskoka and Toronto. FlyGTA, which recently starting flying between LakeSimcoe Regional Airport and Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, wants to offer flights between Toronto and Muskoka Airport.

“The Board feels this is a great opportunity for commuters and travellers looking for more options and convenience for visiting or commuting to Muskoka,” said Bud Purves, Chair of the Muskoka Airport Board. “The Board looks forward to more opportunities like this developing as we undergo a strategic planning process this summer.”

There are still a few T’s to cross and I’s to dot. FlyGTA hopes to have the service up and running in the next two to three weeks.

Proposed Flight Information: