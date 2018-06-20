Akon Is Launching His Own Crytocurrency Called “Akoin”

Singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Akon is throwing his hat into the cryptocurrency game. With an eye on his Lighting Africa initiative – a project that aims to help improve living conditions in Africa via the use of renewable energy – Akon will launch his own digital currency called Akoin.

“I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down,” Akon said at a panel during Cannes Lions 2018.

We absolutely love this quote from @Akon from the Interactive Stage… He’s been talking about branding Africa and his many projects at #CannesLions this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/buWOPPy62m — Cannes Lions (@Cannes_Lions) June 18, 2018

The president of Senegal has gifted Akon 2,000 acres of land for the artist to develop a “100 per cent crypto-based city.” Akon was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but was raised in Senegal.

Akon nailed the name of his currency, but he’ll leave it up to the experts to develop the rest. “I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out,” he said.