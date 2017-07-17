Aladdin is a Canadian!
The roles for the live action adaption of Disney's Aladdin have been cast! Though, there is some controversy.
Disney has finally announced the cast for the live action adaption of Aladdin. True to the rumours that they wanted to cast an ‘unknown’ as Aladdin, they’ve chosen Canadian Mena Massoud.
Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo
— Disney (@Disney) July 15, 2017
So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin #Disney https://t.co/itxmiDHtLL
— Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 15, 2017
Massoud was born in Egypt and moved to Canada when he was three. He grew up in Markham.
Will Smith will be playing Genie and, British Indian actor, Naomi Scott will play Jasmine. Scott was in the new Power Rangers movie that came out earlier this year.
Congrats to @NaomiScott – from the #PowerRangersMovie to Jasmine in @Disney‘s Aladdin! pic.twitter.com/8mY2M5Q9G5
— Power Rangers NOW (@PowerRangersNOW) July 15, 2017
And she can sing!
Some people are upset that an Arab woman was not chosen. The original Aladdin story is a Middle Eastern tale from The Book of One Thousand and One Night. But some say the cartoon’s fictional country of Agrabah is not specific and that it mixes several cultures together.
i love naomi scott but i don’t love the “brown ppl are interchangeable” idea that hollywood believes in so it’s a no from me lmao
— T’CHALLA 🍑🍯✨ (@dirzacksnyder) July 15, 2017
All these Arab actresses on the planet and they cast half-white, half-Indian Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Indian isn’t middle-eastern, Hollywood.
— Sarah Khatami (@SarahKhatami) July 15, 2017
This is Naomi Scott. She is Indian, and white.
This is Jasmine, she is middle eastern. And not white. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/MTvfQvyaMt
— Hamza Mussé (@HamzaMusse) July 15, 2017
What do you think about Disney not casting someone of Middle Eastern descent for Jasmine?
Let’s not forget that Beauty and the Beast is set in France (though in the most British French town ever) and they hired a British actor to play Beauty AND despite months of lessons, they still chose to Autotune her vocals.