Aladdin is a Canadian!

The roles for the live action adaption of Disney's Aladdin have been cast! Though, there is some controversy.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Disney has finally announced the cast for the live action adaption of Aladdin. True to the rumours that they wanted to cast an ‘unknown’ as Aladdin, they’ve chosen Canadian Mena Massoud.

 

 

Massoud was born in Egypt and moved to Canada when he was three. He grew up in Markham.

Will Smith will be playing Genie and, British Indian actor, Naomi Scott will play Jasmine. Scott was in the new Power Rangers movie that came out earlier this year.

 

And she can sing!

 

Some people are upset that an Arab woman was not chosen. The original Aladdin story is a Middle Eastern tale from The Book of One Thousand and One Night. But some say the cartoon’s fictional country of Agrabah is not specific and that it mixes several cultures together.

 

 

 

What do you think about Disney not casting someone of Middle Eastern descent for Jasmine?

Let’s not forget that Beauty and the Beast is set in France (though in the most British French town ever) and they hired a British actor to play Beauty AND despite months of lessons, they still chose to Autotune her vocals.

Aladdin will be in theatres March 29th, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the live-action remake of another Disney classic?

The Lion King and Dumbo are both in the works. 

