Alan Thicke’s sons are facing off against his widow over Estate!

A battle is shaping up over the estate of the late Alan Thicke, pitting sons Robin and Brennan against their father’s widow, Tanya Thicke.

The brothers contend their legal actions are to “honour the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau.”

In their petition, the late “Growing Pains” star’s sons contend their father attained “the vast majority of his wealth long before meeting Callau, who signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2005 marriage.”

Details on the will