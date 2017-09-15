Alan Thicke’s widow wins a small victory in court

Alan Thicke’s widow has won a small victory in her legal battle with her stepsons Robin and Brennan over her late husbands estate. She had signed a pre-nup and told a judge that she only wants what rightfully hers. Alan’s will entitled her to 25% of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, and permission to live at his Carpinteria, California ranch as long as she agreed to maintain the property.

Alan’s son’s claim that Tanya Callau was seeking to challenge the re-nuptial agreement and even threatened to go public with family secrets, which she later denied in court. Alan died in December, aged 69, after suffering a heart attack while playing ice hockey with his adult son Carter.