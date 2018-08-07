Alcona razor theft under investigation
Pair of suspects made off with over $1,000 worth of razors on August 1st
Two suspects being sought in a theft of razors in Alcona. The men, according to police, entered the drug store on Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday August 1st and made off with over $1,000 worth of razors. The pair got into a van and drove off westbound on Innisfil Beach Road.
Suspect #1
– White
– Tall, average build
– Bald shaved head
– Clean shaven face
– 30-40 years of age
– Wearing a blue golf shirt, brown khaki pants
Suspect #2
– White
– Average height, thin build
– Clean shaven face
– Black Nike ball cap
– White “CANADA” t-shirt, dark shorts
Suspect Vehicle
– White commercial panel van
– Back tinted windows
– No company markings
– Ladder on roof
Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information about this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.