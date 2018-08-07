Listen Live

Alcona razor theft under investigation

Pair of suspects made off with over $1,000 worth of razors on August 1st

By News

Two suspects being sought in a theft of razors in Alcona. The men, according to police, entered the drug store on Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday August 1st and made off with over $1,000 worth of razors. The pair got into a van and drove off westbound on Innisfil Beach Road.

Suspect #1
– White
– Tall, average build
– Bald shaved head
– Clean shaven face
– 30-40 years of age
– Wearing a blue golf shirt, brown khaki pants

Suspect #2
– White
– Average height, thin build
– Clean shaven face
– Black Nike ball cap
– White “CANADA” t-shirt, dark shorts

Suspect Vehicle
– White commercial panel van
– Back tinted windows
– No company markings
– Ladder on roof

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information about this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.

Related posts

Simcoe County Sports Update

Linx Transit Service Launches, Now Connecting Midland area to Barrie

Canada wide warrant out for suspect in 2016 Vaughan shooting