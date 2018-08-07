Alcona razor theft under investigation

Two suspects being sought in a theft of razors in Alcona. The men, according to police, entered the drug store on Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday August 1st and made off with over $1,000 worth of razors. The pair got into a van and drove off westbound on Innisfil Beach Road.

Suspect #1

– White

– Tall, average build

– Bald shaved head

– Clean shaven face

– 30-40 years of age

– Wearing a blue golf shirt, brown khaki pants

Suspect #2

– White

– Average height, thin build

– Clean shaven face

– Black Nike ball cap

– White “CANADA” t-shirt, dark shorts

Suspect Vehicle

– White commercial panel van

– Back tinted windows

– No company markings

– Ladder on roof

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information about this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.