There’s another boss baby in town… Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fourth child together- a baby boy!

The new mother and dad have yet to reveal their baby son’s name.

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to daughter Carmen, four, as well as sons Rafael, two, and Leonardo Charles, one.

Alec is also dad to 22-year-old model daughter Ireland from his first marriage to Kim Basinger.