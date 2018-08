We never saw much of Thomas Wayne, as the story goes- Bruce Wayne’s parents were killed when he was just a boy…But it looks like we may get a bit of a back story in the upcoming Joker movie…

Joaquin Phoenix will play the Joker and Robert De Niro will also be a part of this movie…

Production on the new D.C. Comics/Warner Bros. movie is set to begin next month and the film will be released in October 2019.