Alec Baldwin will be back as Trump!
Season 43 of SNL should be interesting!
Alec Baldwin revealed that he will once again portray Donald Trump on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. However, the actor admitted he won’t appear as regularly on Season 43 due to scheduling conflicts.
In March, Baldwin – who will likely receive an Emmy nomination for his SNL role when those awards are revealed July 13th – suggested that there was a possibility he would hang up the orange wig rather than return to SNL.