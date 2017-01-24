Alec Baldwin will host SNL on February 11th for the 17th time.

Alec has hosted the show more times than any other person…. SNL said that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the Feb. 4 show. Alessia Cara will be the musical guest on Stewart’s show, with Ed Sheeran performing on Baldwin’s show.

The Razzie Nominations were announced yesterday with Zealander 2 earning 9 razz nods and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice coming in second…

Zoolander No. 2 has the dubious honor of earning the most nominations this time around, with a total of 9 — including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director for Ben Stiller, Worst Supporting Actress for Kristen Wiig, and Worst Supporting Actor for both Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson…The year had so many bad films, the Razzies said in Monday’s announcement, that it expanded the number of nominees from five to six in each of its nine categories. The winners will be announced on Feb. 25 — the day before the Oscars are handed out.

Mel welcomes his 9th Gibson!

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross are reportedly celebrating the birth of their first child together…The baby is reportedly named Lars Gerard Gibson….