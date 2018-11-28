Listen Live

Alessia Cara Shared “Hateful Social Media” Sent To Her

A whole new meaning to growing pains!

By Dirt/Divas

Like her music or not, you’ve got to give her respect for what she has accomplished and her voice as a positive role model for young people everywhere.

On Monday, Alessia Cara took to Instagram to share some of the most horrific social media posts that she has received! 

She did a screen capture of some of the messages and then wrote:

“People on the internet are disgusting and I lose hope for the world along with brain cells every time I see it. I’m just trying to make my music and mind my own business. This is why I turn my comments off.”

After posting the hate mail- Alessia says she will be giving up social because she can’t handle it.

After coming off a Grey Cup performance last weekend, she just released a new video for “Not Today”

