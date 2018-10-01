Alessia Cara Will Be Your Grey Cup Headliner!

Alessia Cara will perform at the 2018 Grey Cup! The 106th Grey Cup is set for Edmonton in November and the powers that be had some pretty big shoes to fill after last year’s incredible performance by Shania Twain….

Alessia seems perfect after the year she’s had. She currently in top 5 in Canada and the States, but she was the first ever Canadian to win Best new Artist at the Grammys…She also presented Shania with her lifetime achievement award at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton.