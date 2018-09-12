Alex Trebec Has A Beard And The Internet Can’t Handle It

On Saturday Jeopardy shared a promo for their 35th season and the pic included Alex Trebec sporting a beard- and well, people are losing their minds! To be fare, over the years, Alex has sported many facial furs- a stash, no hair and now a beard!

Alex is now letting fans decide the fate of his facial hair on twitter- you can vote “TO Beard” or “Not to beard”- so far, the hair in winning!

Stay tuned for a surprise bigger than the beard. pic.twitter.com/YOU8idWSou — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 8, 2018