ALF Is Getting A Reboot!

ALF is coming back! Yes, reports suggest that there is a reboot in the works… The cat-eating, furry alien from Melmac named Gordon Shumway is returning to a neighbourhood near you!

Fun fact: Did you know that ALF is an acronym for Alien Life Form?

The series aired on NBC from Sept. 22, 1986, to March 24, 1990, for a total of 99 episodes and ended with ALF getting caught by the Alien Task Force. A 1996 TV movie Project ALF finished off the series. After the series was done, there was a very short-lived animated series and the character has made appearances on other shows over the years The Simpsons and The Family Guy!