Listen Live

ALF Is Getting A Reboot!

Willy!

By Dirt/Divas

ALF is coming back! Yes, reports suggest that there is a reboot in the works… The cat-eating, furry alien from Melmac named Gordon Shumway is returning to a neighbourhood near you!

Fun fact: Did you know that ALF is an acronym for Alien Life Form?

The series aired on NBC from Sept. 22, 1986, to March 24, 1990, for a total of 99 episodes and ended with ALF getting caught by the Alien Task Force. A 1996 TV movie Project ALF finished off the series.  After the series was done, there was a very short-lived animated series and the character has made appearances on other shows over the years The Simpsons and The Family Guy!

Related posts

The Castle Used In Game Of Thrones Is Up For Sale!

Hillary Clinton is linked to a new TV Project with Steve Spielberg.

26 Years Ago Buffy The Vampire Slayer Was Released!