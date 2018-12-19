Alfonso Ribeiro “Carlton Dance” Did He Steal It From Eddie Murphy And Courtney Cox?

Alfonso Ribeiro is using Fortnite of the use of his “Carlton Dance” which he is currently trying to trademark. However, a video has surface that shows Alfonso admitting that he stole the dance…In the video obtained by TMZ, Alfonso says he took the dance from Courtney Cox and Eddie Murphy…

In a stand up routine in the 80’s Eddie Murphy talks about and demonstrates the “White People Can’t Dance”

In Bruce Springsteens Dancing in the Dark video at the end, he brings Courtney Cox on stage and she dances with The Boss…

HOWEVER, in another video interview with the Huff Post, Alfonso says he created the dance from something else…but does reference “The White Man Dance”…

The two suits name Fortnite developer Epic Games Inc., and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., creator of the NBA 2K series, and several of its subsidiaries. The lawsuits ask a California federal court to bar the game developers from using, selling or displaying the dance. The suits state that Ribeiro is in the process of copyrighting the dance.