Alfonso Ribeiro Is Suing The Creator Of Fortnite Over “Carlton Dance”

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous “Carlton dance” from his days on The Fresh Prince!

The lawsuits were filed Monday in federal court with Alfonso alleging that Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite and Take-Two Interactive have both used the dance dubbed “The Carlton Dance” without permission or credit.

Alfonso made his dance iconic in 1991 during an episode of the Fresh Prince and has asked that the two game makers to stop using his moves… Alfonso Ribeiro says he’s currently in the middle of copywriting the dance!