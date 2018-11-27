Alicia Silverstone Will Pay How Much In Spousal Support!

Alicia Silverstone will have to pay her ex, Chris Jarecki $12 thousand a month in spousal support! The couple had been married for 12 years but had recently separated. It’s unclear if Silverstone will pay child support, but the two have agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their son, Bear…Alicia will pay her ex monthly until 2024.

Silverstone and Jarecki have also been “restrained from making disparaging remarks about the other parent in the presence of the minor child.”