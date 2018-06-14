Listen Live

All Day Ball Hockey Tournament Keeps Innisfil Fire On Its Feet

Annual Fundraiser Supporting YMCA Sees Funds Going Towards Kids' Day Camp

By News

Innisfil Fire and Rescue was taking on all comers Thursday, and raised some decent coin in the process. A series of charity ball hockey tournaments saw the Fire Service take on South Simcoe Police, employees at InnPower, Town of Innisfil, and even the Innisfil Library, all in support of the Innisfil YMCA.


Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope dropped the ball to kick the day off, in the opening match that pitted firefighter against law man.


The final tally, $1,000, will help the Innisfil YMCA send kids to camp this summer.


Banner photo courtesy YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka

Related posts

A World Cup Guide for Dummies; Where to Watch in Barrie

Canada To Investigate Allegations of High Pressure Sales Tactics Among Telecommunications Giants

Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus

The Rap Sheet

Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries In Overnight 400 Crash

Indoor Smoking Bans May Not Be 100% Effective

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in vehicle and dog joy ride

Police on the lookout for suspect in indecent act

Simcoe County Sports Update