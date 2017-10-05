All that she wants… is another baby

Chrissy Teigan wants another child! Chrissy is on the cover of the November issue of In Style and said that she and hubby John Legend will soon try for baby number two. Chrissy under went IVF to conceive their daughter and says they will use the last frozen embryo and implant in the next few months…

Chrissy revealed that they started with 20 embryos, but the numbers were narrowed down to 3 after screening. The first embryo didn’t take, the second was Luna and they are hopeful that their last one will give them a welcome addition to their family.