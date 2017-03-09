Alleged Serial Window Smasher Caught

It’s been going on for a few weeks now, someone’s been going around smashing car windows in the Innisfil and Bradford areas. Now South Simcoe Police say a man is up on charges because of it. A plainclothes officer was snooping around, and say he was able to narrow in on a suspect vehicle. Police tracked down the vehicle after a fresh car window was smashed around 8:00 last night, and now a 20-year-old Bell Ewart man faces 20 counts of Mischief, thanks to incidences dating back to the beginning of February.