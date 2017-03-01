Alleged Toronto Drug Dealers Collared By Barrie Police

An investigation almost four months long has lead to Drug Dealing charges and about twenty grand in drugs off the streets. Barrie Police started digging into some drug trafficking in town in December, leading to a traffic stop in Innisfil Monday afternoon. Officers say they seized some cocaine and oxycodone from the vehicle, and arrested two Toronto men. A 52- and 21-year-old man were then charged by Barrie Police, while another search warrant was executed by Toronto Police on the 52-year-old’s home. Toronto Police claim they seized an additional $18,000 in crack from the home.