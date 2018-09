9:30-11:30

Come out to support the Alliston and District Humane Society with Simcoe Vet Hospital as we microchip pets! All proceeds will be going directly to helping ADHS to care for the pets that come through their doors. Microchips are a $25 donation. There will be raffles, bake sales for humans and pets! For more information contact the clinic at 705-726-8002 or info@simcoevet.com