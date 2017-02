A cash box was swiped in a New Tecumseth B&E. The Nottawasaga OPP got the call to a Parsons Road business in Alliston early Sunday morning, around 8:30, after they say someone broke into the place. Officers say someone got in through the south side entrance andĀ pilfered a cash box containing a wad of Canadian currency. If you have any information about this theft, contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.