Alliston Convenience Store Held Up At Knife Point

Police Say Tall, Thin Man Behind Robbery

Police are asking for help in collaring the guy they say held up an Alliston convenience store. Around 7:340 Friday evening, police were called out to Banting Convenience on Victoria St., with reports of a robbery. Police allege a man, armed with a knife, emptied the cash register of its contents, and took several packs of cigarettes, before leaving the store on foot. The suspect is described as:

  • male
  • approx. 6′ tall
  • very thin build
  • around 165lbs

Anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit at (705)434-1939, or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

