Alliston Convenience Store Held Up At Knife Point

Police are asking for help in collaring the guy they say held up an Alliston convenience store. Around 7:340 Friday evening, police were called out to Banting Convenience on Victoria St., with reports of a robbery. Police allege a man, armed with a knife, emptied the cash register of its contents, and took several packs of cigarettes, before leaving the store on foot. The suspect is described as:

male

approx. 6′ tall

very thin build

around 165lbs

Anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit at (705)434-1939, or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.