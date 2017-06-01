Alliston OPP Head Receives Governor General Award
Nottawasaga OPP Inspector Clegg Honoured
Congratulations going out to Inspector Steve Clegg. He runs the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment, and just got an award honouring his leadership. The Order of Merit of the Police Forces, presented by Governor General of Canada David Johnston, was awarded to Inspector Clegg in an Ottawa ceremony last week. The Order of Merit is presented to those who demonstrate leadership and long term exceptional service with the police.