Almost Half Of Couples Want A Divorce From Sleeping With Their Partner!

According to new research, 46% of couples say that they want a sleep break from their person!

When it comes to falling asleep with your partner, most people admit that it’s not all snuggles, rainbows and harmony!

Of nearly 2000 people in this study, almost half said that they would prefer to sleep in a separate bed. One in Five couples said that it’s their partner who causes them not to get a restful nights sleep.

The reasons why we want to sleep alone!

They snore or breath heavy

body heat, it gets too hot

Going to bed at different times

not even space in the bed

blanket hog

hair in the face

Rolling around and shaking the bed!

Read more