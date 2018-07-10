Almost Half Of Couples Want A Divorce From Sleeping With Their Partner!
Do you get a good night's sleep?
According to new research, 46% of couples say that they want a sleep break from their person!
When it comes to falling asleep with your partner, most people admit that it’s not all snuggles, rainbows and harmony!
Of nearly 2000 people in this study, almost half said that they would prefer to sleep in a separate bed. One in Five couples said that it’s their partner who causes them not to get a restful nights sleep.
The reasons why we want to sleep alone!
They snore or breath heavy
body heat, it gets too hot
Going to bed at different times
not even space in the bed
blanket hog
hair in the face
Rolling around and shaking the bed!