ALPR Catches Two More Suspended Drivers

Automated Plate Reader Sounded off In Bradford and Innisfil

South Simcoe Police say if you’re driving without a proper licence, their automatic licence plate reader vehicle is going to catch you. The automated system mounted on a police cruiser reads plates as it goes, and authorities say today two people were taken off the road yesterday, one in Bradford, the other in Innisfil, as they were driving with suspended licences. Both now face highway charges, and could be on the hook for an up to five grand fine.

