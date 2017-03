A hit and run in Innisfil has a young man waiting for a court date. Just before 9:00 Tuesday morning, police say a car and garbage truck crashed on 10th Sideroad and 9th Line. Both drivers argued, while we’re told the car driver took off. A cruiser with an Automated Licence Plate Reader system was used to track down the suspect vehicle, and a 21-year-old man was arrested at home.