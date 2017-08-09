Matthew is raising money for his Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, which he founded with wife Camila Alves to help empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey has created a whole apparel range, which includes tees, tanks and hats.

Prices range from US$20 to $30, with all proceeds going to the foundation. Items will be available for purchase until August 15.

McConaughey became synonymous with “alright, alright, alright” after he uttered it in Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming of age comedy, Dazed And Confused.