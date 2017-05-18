Listen Live

Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County Support Group Meetings

  • May 18, 2017
  • Various Locations

Date:                           Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time:                           9:30 a.m.

Location:                     Alzheimer Society Office

20 Anne Street South, Barrie

Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call (705) 722-1066.

                                    Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

Date:                           Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time:                           7:00 p.m.

“Cranberry Craft Studio & Kitchen” (lower level)

Location:                     Waterford Retirement Community,

132 Edgehill Drive (at Leacock Drive) Barrie

Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call (705) 722-1066.

                                    Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

Date:                           Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time:                           1:00 p.m.

Location:                     The Spoke Club House, Sandycove Acres North,

908 Lockhart Road, Innisfil

Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call Heidi Haupt (705) 722-1066.

                                    Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

