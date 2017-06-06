Amal & George Clooney Welcome Twins

It’s official – George Clooney is a Dad.

Clooney’s rep confirmed to People Magazine that George and his wife Amal had welcomed twins this morning. The statement had that typical Clooney dry humour.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

News broke in February that the Clooneys were expecting, but they have remained relatively private in regards to the pregnancy.

Image Courtesy of celepop via Flickr