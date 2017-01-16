Peel Regional Police Service have issued an Amber Alert in relation to an abducted child. The victim is Alyssa Langille, described as female, white, 15 yrs, 5 foot 2 inches, blonde hair, blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red “Air Jordan” running shoes. The suspect is described as a 24 yr old male, 6 foot 2 inches, slim build, brown eyes and brown skin. He was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, grey vest, and orange turban. The suspect vehicle is a silver or grey mini van. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga at 1:25 pm on 15 January 2017.

If observed, please call 911 or Peel Regional Police Service.