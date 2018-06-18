AMC Fires Host Of “The Talking Dead”

AMC dropped Host of ‘The Talking Dead” Chris Hardwick after allegations came out from his ex-girlfriend.

If you’re a fan of the Walking Dead, you know all about the very popular “Talking Dead” which airs on AMC right after the show and offers up cast members and talk about the episode you just watched.

His show has been cancelled by the network after an ex, Chloe Dykstra, posted a Facebook essay accusing an ex-boyfriend of long-term abuse. In it, she did not name the ex but it was pretty clear she was talking about him. In a statement, he says he has been blindsided by this and is denying it.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect – we were ultimately not a good match and argued – even shouted at each other – but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her” Hardwick and Dykstra split in 2014 after three years of dating.