American Gladiators Comeback?

From 1989 to ’96 Nitro, Turbo and the original American Gladiators were the weekly superheros we saw on TV.

The real ones remember. pic.twitter.com/jxGPT8UcPW — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 25, 2018

There was a brief revival 10 years ago but now backed by some real support it might be the perfect time for a comeback.

When you love something, you just want more of it. https://t.co/pxpHjfnRO3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 7, 2018

Seth Rogan and his partner Evan Goldberg are onboard as Executive Producers and MGM is currently in talks with multiple distributors who’ve taken interest in an American Gladiators revival.

Considering 90’s TV Reboots are currently the hottest entertainment trend, this could work but it will have to keep it’s old-school cheesy elements and I think Seth Rogan is the right choice for the comeback.