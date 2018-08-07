Listen Live

American Gladiators Comeback?

Thanks to Seth Rogan...

By Darryl on the Drive

From 1989 to ’96 Nitro, Turbo and the original American Gladiators were the weekly superheros we saw on TV.

There was a brief revival 10 years ago but now backed by some real support it might be the perfect time for a comeback.

Seth Rogan and his partner Evan Goldberg are onboard as Executive Producers and MGM is currently in talks with multiple distributors who’ve taken interest in an American Gladiators revival.

Considering 90’s TV Reboots are currently the hottest entertainment trend, this could work but it will have to keep it’s old-school cheesy elements and I think Seth Rogan is the right choice for the comeback.

Related posts

WATCH: This is Why OPP Are Enforcing #SlowDownMoveOver

Where to Find Free Parking & Shuttle Rides to Kempenfest

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Gives His Stunt Double a Huge Gift