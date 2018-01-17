American Idol Is Ditching The Best Part Of The Show!

The bad Auditions were the best part of the show!

What???? The show bosses have a reason for this… In a statement they explain;

It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them… I think that people once thought that the judges saw everyone, and now you know there’s a line of producers who screen before them. We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.

So what will set this show apart from the rest, it remains to be seen. Until the premier; enjoy some of the best worst auditions from past shows!