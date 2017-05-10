American Idol returns with rumours of old contestant as a judge!

American Idol is being brought back to life, this time airing on ABC. Ryan Seacrest will host again but no word on judges yet. Disney will be the backdrop for the singing competition. It seems that the way to win is to bring back familiar shows! There are rumours that Kelly Clarkson may be one of the judges!

Fox network also using reboots to bring in ratings with the revival of “Will and Grace” which returns to NBC in the fall; “Roseanne” is probably coming back on the air with ABC at some point in the next television season; and CBS made versions of “Training Day” and “MacGyver” this past season. Even “Love Connection” is being revived, with Andy Cohen serving as host on a Fox reboot.

He and Kelly Ripa will be coming to Canada, Niagara Falls to be exact…

June 5th and 6th, the show will run live from the Oaks Garden Theatre! You can get tickets…The show comes in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday! (Cause nothing screams Canadian like two Americans)

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is going to prison.

Abby Lee is going to jail for a year and a day after being sentenced yesterday on fraud charges. 20 counts of fraud were related to hiding $755,000 in earnings from the U.S. government last year. There is no info on when and where she will be serving her time.