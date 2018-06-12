Listen Live

Americans Are Standing By Canada #ThanksCanada

Clearly, not all Americans agree with President Trump!

By Kool Mornings

After the G7 summit, tension between Canada and the US are high after Trump threw a hissy-fit at Justin Trudeau! Our true American friends are finding ways to show us that they stand beside us with a #ThankCanada

The gesture of support is greatly appreciated!

Related posts

New Research Suggests That Kids Are Getting Dumb And Dumber.

New Alberta Driver’s Licence And ID Cards Include A Dinosaur

Introducing Fridaballs, The World’s First Kid-Proof Underwear!