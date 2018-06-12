Americans Are Standing By Canada #ThanksCanada
Clearly, not all Americans agree with President Trump!
After the G7 summit, tension between Canada and the US are high after Trump threw a hissy-fit at Justin Trudeau! Our true American friends are finding ways to show us that they stand beside us with a #ThankCanada
The gesture of support is greatly appreciated!
#ThanksCanada For hockey. And poutine. And Sidney Crosby. And ketchup chips. And for being awesome. (Seriously, you guys are way cooler than us) 🇨🇦❤
— gabriella marie (@WILDestdreams_3) June 11, 2018
My Fellow Americans, let’s all #ThankCanada for things we love they’ve brought to our lives. I’ll start: #ThanksCanada for @NeilYoung, @SCTV, @JoniMitchellcom, @Drake, #LeonardCohen, @celinedion, @KITHOnline. The Pursuit Of Happiness featuring @moeTPOH. Also hockey is cool. pic.twitter.com/Ec9GZBwbmA
— David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) June 10, 2018