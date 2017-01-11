Listen Live

Americans Have Discovered Oreo Creme Eggs And They’re Freaking Out

Just One More Reason Living In Canada Is The Best

By Kool Eats

If you’re like me, you’re probably still working on getting through your kids Christmas candy (or even Halloween!), but Easter is already on the minds of some people. In particular, Creme Egg obsessed Americans who just realized we have Oreo Creme Eggs in Canada.

The news broke when an Instagram post from Junk Banter calling the eggs a “10/10” went viral, causing Americans to again consider a mass exodus toward our home and native land.

The regular-sized versions of the chocolate-covered treat are only be available in Canada, while Brits can purchase the miniature version in stores.

When Twitter users caught wind of the news, they did what they do best, and freaked out.

 

 

