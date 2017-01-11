Americans Have Discovered Oreo Creme Eggs And They’re Freaking Out
Just One More Reason Living In Canada Is The Best
If you’re like me, you’re probably still working on getting through your kids Christmas candy (or even Halloween!), but Easter is already on the minds of some people. In particular, Creme Egg obsessed Americans who just realized we have Oreo Creme Eggs in Canada.
The news broke when an Instagram post from Junk Banter calling the eggs a “10/10” went viral, causing Americans to again consider a mass exodus toward our home and native land.
The regular-sized versions of the chocolate-covered treat are only be available in Canada, while Brits can purchase the miniature version in stores.
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese’s Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? #AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend
When Twitter users caught wind of the news, they did what they do best, and freaked out.
So Cadbury have brought out OREO CREME EGGS. But only in Canada?
— Lew (@LewissBell) January 10, 2017
Oreo flavoured creme eggs? Shut up and take my money!! #GameChanger
— Paul Cowley (@Paul_Cowley) January 10, 2017
#Oreocremeeggs. This is a thing. This is an actual thing and I need them in my life.
— Danny (@harrisonfloored) January 9, 2017