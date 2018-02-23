Amy Poehler has a message for the NRA after the National Rifle Association used an image of her in a Twitter post.

Here’s what happened, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch appeared at the CNN town hall event on Wednesday to debate gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting, in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Following her interview, an NRA representative sent Loesch a thank you message via the organization’s official social media platform, alongside a GIF of Poehler as her Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope.

But co-creator of the NBC show, Michael Schur, took offence to the post and shared a message on his and Poehler’s behalf.

It went like this;

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” he wrote. “Also, Amy isn’t on Twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f… off?'”

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Other case members of the show were also quick to fire back at the NRA.

I can confirm that the entire Poehler family despises the NRA and everything it stands for, but, hey, cool meme. https://t.co/ybPiWW1odD — Greg Poehler (@GregPoehler) February 22, 2018

As of yesterday, the NRA has not taken down the image