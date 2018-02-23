Listen Live

Amy Poehler Has A Message For The NRA

Don't Use My Image!!!!

By Dirt/Divas

Amy Poehler has a message for the NRA after the National Rifle Association used an image of her in a Twitter post.

Here’s what happened, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch appeared at the CNN town hall event on Wednesday to debate gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting, in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Following her interview, an NRA representative sent Loesch a thank you message via the organization’s official social media platform, alongside a GIF of Poehler as her Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope.

But co-creator of the NBC show, Michael Schur, took offence to the post and shared a message on his and Poehler’s behalf.

It went like this;

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” he wrote. “Also, Amy isn’t on Twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f… off?'”

Other case members of the show were also quick to fire back at the NRA.

As of yesterday, the NRA has not taken down the image

