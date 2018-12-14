Amy Schumer Has A New Clothing Line And Its All About Comfort!
Nothing says confidence like comfort!
The new line is called Le Cloud because when she was promoting “I feel Pretty” Amy said that she only wanted to wear clothes that “fit like a cloud.”
Amy’s friend, Leesa Evans who is a costume designer and a stylist has teamed up with Amy for this comfy project! It’s a full collection of comfortable yet stylish clothes for women of all shapes and sizes for their everyday lives…
There are 23-pieces in the collection and is available on Saks off Fifth.
Some of the pieces have fun names like Le Sweater, Le Pants, and Le Hoodie! Prices range from $38 to $248, and sizes range from size 0 or XS to to size 20 or XXL.