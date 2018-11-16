Amy Schumer has been hospitalized for extreme morning sickness!

She’s so sick that she had to cancel a show in Dallas Wednesday night! Amy quickly took to social to apologize to her fans for the cancelled show saying in part:

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she continued. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me… They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”