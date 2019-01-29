Amy Schumer Is Gifted With A Very Graphic Cake In Celebration Of Her Baby!

Amy’s sister-in-law gave her a cake graphically depicting a baby’s birth… Amy’s husband’s sister wanted to celebrate the up coming birth and ordered up a custom cake to mark the occasion!

The cake has a blonde cabbage patch kid doll’s head crowning. The rest of the cake, I’ll leave to your imagination! Amy quickly took to twitter to show her appreciation?

Amy is currently in her 3rd trimester… (It always appears that celebrities have babies faster than the rest of us) Amy continues to work with her latest stand up gig scheduled for March 3rd before giving birth. Looks yummy?