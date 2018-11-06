Amy Schumer Shows Off Her Baby Ultrasound!

Amy Schumer is getting her baby bump on and sharing her ultrasound with her fans..

Her reaction to seeing her baby for the first time was very real and cute… and instead of captioning her pictures with a sweet message about becoming a mom- She posted information about voting today in the mid-term elections…

‘Happy Election Eve!’ she wrote. ‘You can look up your polling place + hours by texting LOCATION to 21333.’

‘And you can look up a sample ballot to be prepared at vote411.org/ballot.’