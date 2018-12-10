Amy Schumer Wants Everyone To Feel HerJoy And Pain That Comes Along With Pregnancy!

Amy has been sharing her struggles with her first pregnancy on social media including when she was hospitalized for extreme morning sickness.

The latest share is an instagram video of her barfing into a toilet with the caption ““Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom.”

Amy is now into her second trimester so why not make it the second time she shares her extreme nausea.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram. The video was made on the way to a show where she wore sweatpants and slippers on stage!