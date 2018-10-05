Amy Schumer Was Arrest Yesterday

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty) were arrested during a Brett Kavanaugh protest yesterday! They were just two of 300 detained in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Hundreds marched in Washington to the US Senate building is support of the three women who accused the dudge of various forms of sexual misconduct.

I can’t believe I have to do this @emrata but here’s video if you and @amyschumer verbally agreeing to be “arrested” pic.twitter.com/xlKSy1sZ4b — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018